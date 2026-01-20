403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Set To Host 5Th KOGS 2026 Oil, Gas Event Feb 3
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will host the fifth Kuwait Oil and Gas Show (KOGS 2026) and conference on February 3 under the sponsorship and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmad Al-Eidan, conference organizing committee chairman, told KUNA on Tuesday that the major international event reflects Kuwait's key regional and global position in the energy sector.
The three-day conference will bring together several energy ministers and CEOs of leading regional and international companies, who will speak in specialized panel discussions, he said.
Al-Eidan described KOGS 2026 as one of the sector's top international events, serving as a strategic platform for senior government officials, global energy leaders, international organizations, investors and experts to discuss current energy issues, explore the industry's future and strengthen international cooperation in sustainability, innovation and responsible development.
The conference and exhibition will be held across key venues in Kuwait, with the opening ceremony and executive sessions at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC), while the exhibition and official activities will take place at The Arena at 360 Mall, he noted.
KOGS 2026 will also promote Kuwait internationally through broad regional and global media coverage, Al-Eidan mentioned, illustrating its role as a leading energy producer and a trusted partner in global discussions on energy security and sustainability, while reinforcing its image as a stable, open and investment-friendly country.
He expected the event to generate tangible economic returns by boosting hospitality and tourism, raising hotel occupancy and increasing business activity in transport, services, restaurants and retail.
The event will create direct and indirect investment and business opportunities and support national companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in organizing the event, he added.
The conference will also strengthen business and conference tourism by pulling in thousands of regional and international visitors, while spotlighting Kuwait's cultural and urban attractions and enhancing its position as a destination for global conferences and exhibitions, he explained.
Al-Eidan underscored that hosting the fifth edition reflects Kuwait's commitment to maintaining an active role in the global energy industry through knowledge exchange, expertise sharing and strategic partnerships that serve national interests and strengthen Kuwait's presence on the international events map.
KOGS 2026 will feature a range of activities aligned with the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwait Vision 2035, focusing on development and sustainability, youth empowerment, advanced technology and a sustainable environment, as well as future energy security, he pointed out. (end)
ht
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmad Al-Eidan, conference organizing committee chairman, told KUNA on Tuesday that the major international event reflects Kuwait's key regional and global position in the energy sector.
The three-day conference will bring together several energy ministers and CEOs of leading regional and international companies, who will speak in specialized panel discussions, he said.
Al-Eidan described KOGS 2026 as one of the sector's top international events, serving as a strategic platform for senior government officials, global energy leaders, international organizations, investors and experts to discuss current energy issues, explore the industry's future and strengthen international cooperation in sustainability, innovation and responsible development.
The conference and exhibition will be held across key venues in Kuwait, with the opening ceremony and executive sessions at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC), while the exhibition and official activities will take place at The Arena at 360 Mall, he noted.
KOGS 2026 will also promote Kuwait internationally through broad regional and global media coverage, Al-Eidan mentioned, illustrating its role as a leading energy producer and a trusted partner in global discussions on energy security and sustainability, while reinforcing its image as a stable, open and investment-friendly country.
He expected the event to generate tangible economic returns by boosting hospitality and tourism, raising hotel occupancy and increasing business activity in transport, services, restaurants and retail.
The event will create direct and indirect investment and business opportunities and support national companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in organizing the event, he added.
The conference will also strengthen business and conference tourism by pulling in thousands of regional and international visitors, while spotlighting Kuwait's cultural and urban attractions and enhancing its position as a destination for global conferences and exhibitions, he explained.
Al-Eidan underscored that hosting the fifth edition reflects Kuwait's commitment to maintaining an active role in the global energy industry through knowledge exchange, expertise sharing and strategic partnerships that serve national interests and strengthen Kuwait's presence on the international events map.
KOGS 2026 will feature a range of activities aligned with the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwait Vision 2035, focusing on development and sustainability, youth empowerment, advanced technology and a sustainable environment, as well as future energy security, he pointed out. (end)
ht
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment