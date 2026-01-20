403
KNG Deputy Undersecretary Inspects Al-Sumoud Camp, Praises Personnel Readiness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Undersecretary of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Lieutenant General Hamad Al-Barjas conducted an inspection tour of Martyrs Field at Al-Sumoud Camp, during which he conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the National Guard leadership.
According to a statement issued by the National Guard on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Al-Barjas underscored the importance of Martyrs Field within the National Guard's firing range system, noting that it serves as a supporting and complementary facility to the firing ranges at Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Camp.
He stated that the field plays a vital role in honing shooting skills among National Guard personnel, enabling them to perform their national defense duties with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism. (end)
