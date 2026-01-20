US Hoping Sea Drones Can Narrow China's Naval Edge

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the US Navy races to field a hybrid manned–unmanned fleet built around swarms of robotic surface vessels, the effort underscores both an ambitious attempt to reshape naval warfare and a sobering response to China's growing numerical and industrial advantage at sea.

This month, Defense Scoop reported that the US Navy is rapidly expanding its use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) as part of a long-term effort to transform nearly half of its surface fleet into robotic platforms by 2045, senior officials said.

Speaking at the Surface Navy Association's annual symposium, US Navy leaders detailed how the service is accelerating investment, experimentation and operational integration of sea drones to support a hybrid manned-unmanned force under its Surface Force Vision 2045 strategy.

Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander said the US Navy's inventory of small USVs has surged from just four units in early 2025 to nearly 400 by the end of the year, with numbers expected to approach 500 by FY2026, alongside about 11 medium USVs.

The US Navy plans to spend nearly US$7 billion on unmanned systems, including $3.7 billion earmarked for surface forces, as it seeks to exploit drones' range, endurance and lower costs for missions such as intelligence, surveillance, logistics and targeting.

Captain Garrett Miller said two upgraded prototype medium vessels, Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk, will soon transition from experimental status to fleet-controlled assets, with one slated to deploy alongside a carrier strike group in 2026.

Officials said the push reflects lessons from recent operations and aims to expand capacity and flexibility amid growing maritime competition.

Such efforts may be attempts to bring generational change to the US Navy, as noted by Jack Rowley in a July 2025 Proceedings article. Rowley notes that USVs can enable a true hybrid fleet that expands presence, striking power, and sensing capacity without the cost, manpower demands, or construction timelines of traditional warships.