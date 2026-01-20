Trump's Augustan Moment

MENAFN - Asia Times) This is the first installation of a two-part series.

Even the very last person has finally understood it: The world order is changing. This transformation is not random or accidental-it is deliberate, planned and it is Donald Trump's plan , along with his allies, that is now being carried out.

Some believe they have to sit in judgment on this change, loudly bleating whether they approve of it or not. One can safely ignore them. What really counts is understanding the change, anticipating the next moves and adapting accordingly.

For me as a German politician, that translates concretely into: What opportunities does Trump open up, and what must I do to seize them for my country? First things first: Unprecedented opportunities are opening for Germany-opportunities that could usher in a golden age... provided we actually grasp them!

The previous international legal order was profoundly European, rooted in the Peace of Westphalia of 1648. It rested on two core principles: the equality of states-great and small alike had, in principle, the same rights-and state sovereignty-states acted freely in both internal and external affairs.

But both principles were always limited in practice. Naturally, small states had to defer to the interests of great powers and could never truly act as equals in foreign policy. And the human-rights argument had long since hollowed out sovereignty in domestic matters. The old, European-minted international law and its principles might still be taught at universities, but foreign-policy reality had long moved on.

This contradiction became glaringly obvious with Russia's invasion of eastern Ukraine. Suddenly the West invoked those old principles, as though the issue were not power in the“heartland” but the defense of some abstract legal order.

No German media outlet could resist tacking on the label“violation of international law” every time it reported on the Ukraine conflict, and thereby systematically diverted attention from the real causes of the conflict.

Trump is now ending this masquerade. For that alone he deserves thanks. Trump is making politics honest again. He is creating an order that no longer hides behind outdated and gutted principles but is based on reality-economic, political and legal.

This sense of reality brings geography back into foreign-policy thinking. Geopolitics-even the term was taboo at German universities and in political circles. Now it's on everyone's lips. Geopolitics is politics shaped by location.

The world is not One; it consists of various geographically and culturally defined spheres that form around a regional power. This regional power-contrary to the old international law-is not on equal footing with the other states in its space but assumes a hegemonic role. Think of India vis-à-vis Bhutan, Nepal or Sri Lanka.