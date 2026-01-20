The Good Shepherd In A Post-Christian World: Rev. John Burger On Evangelism Through Psalm 23

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a world increasingly distanced from its Christian roots, echoes of biblical truths still resonate in our culture, offering powerful opportunities for evangelism. Rev. John Burger, Missionary at Large for Metanoia Ministries, joined Alex Rivera on the Faith Echoes podcast to explore these“gospel handles”, cultural remnants of Christianity that can spark conversations about faith. From the enduring symbol of the cross to the comforting words of Psalm 23, Rev. Burger shared how these touchpoints can help people rethink their relationship with God.

A Post-Christian Landscape and the Need for Gospel Handles

Rev. John Burger began by addressing the sobering reality of a post-Christian United States. Citing a Barna survey, he noted that the percentage of actively practicing Christians has declined from 47% to 24% over the past 25 years.“Faith comes by hearing the Word,” he explained,“and fewer people are hearing it regularly.” Yet, he remains hopeful, pointing to“gospel handles”, cultural references that can introduce people to God's love and grace.

Examples abound: the cross as a universal symbol of Jesus' sacrifice, the calendar's“Anno Domini” (AD) marking time by Christ's life, and even John 3:16 signs at football games.“These are starting points,” Rev. Burger said,“to remind people that God is for them, not against them.”

Psalm 23: A Gospel Handle for All Seasons

Among these cultural echoes, Psalm 23 stands out for its universal resonance. Quoted in funerals, literature, and media, its imagery of the Good Shepherd offers comfort and hope. Rev. Burger unpacked the Psalm verse by verse, revealing its evangelistic depth.

“The Lord is my shepherd...”

Rev. Burger described this opening as an invitation into a covenant relationship with God.“It's like a marriage vow,” he said.“We are His, and He is ours.” Drawing on King David's experience as a shepherd, he highlighted the protective and guiding role of the Lord.“In a world where so many feel lost, this Psalm assures us that God is leading us with purpose.”

“I shall not want.”

This phrase speaks to contentment and provision, countering the consumer-driven culture. Rev. John Burger connected it to the Lord's Prayer and the story of manna in the wilderness, where God provided daily sustenance for the Israelites.“The Shepherd gives us what we need for today,” he said,“reminding us to trust in His provision.”

“He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.”

Rev. Burger likened green pastures to the simple joys in life, encouraging listeners to see God's hand in their passions and hobbies. He also emphasized restoration:“When we face hardships, the Shepherd brings us back to joy and purpose, restoring our souls.”

“He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.”

This verse, Rev. John Burger explained, encapsulates the Gospel.“Righteousness isn't something we earn; it's a gift through Christ.” Using a personal story about family chores, he illustrated how belonging to God's family shapes our actions, not to earn His love, but because we are already loved.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

Acknowledging life's trials, Rev. Burger reassured listeners that the Good Shepherd is present even in the darkest valleys.“Jesus has gone before us, turning death's shadow into a doorway to heaven,” he said.“Where there is shadow, there is also light, and that light is Christ.”

“Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.”

This verse shifts to themes of abundance and victory. Rev. John Burger described the heavenly banquet awaiting believers, where they are honored as members of God's royal family.“Even amid life's challenges, our cup overflows with blessings,” he said.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Rev. Burger concluded with a story from his Nebraska childhood, likening God's goodness and mercy to a loyal dog chasing after us.“When we look back on life from heaven's perspective, we'll see how God worked everything for our good,” he said.“The journey doesn't end; the Good Shepherd continues to lead us in His eternal home.”

An Invitation to Follow the Good Shepherd

For Rev. John Burger, Psalm 23 is more than a comforting passage, it's an evangelistic message.“It tells us we're not wandering aimlessly,” he said.“We're being led by a Shepherd who loves us and is guiding us home.”

Listeners of Faith Echoes were left with a powerful reminder: in a world full of uncertainty, the Good Shepherd is calling everyone to follow Him into abundant, eternal life.

About Rev. John Burger

Rev. John Burger, Missionary at Large for Metanoia Ministries, has dedicated over 30 years to pastoral ministry. A Nebraska native, he has served congregations across the U.S. and taught future pastors in Vietnam. Through Metanoia Ministries, he partners with Christians of all denominations to share the love of Jesus with the unchurched and unbelievers.

