UK To Tighten Entry Rules For British Dual Passport Holders From February

Dhaka: British citizens holding dual nationality will be required to present a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement to enter the United Kingdom from February 25, under new border rules linked to the rollout of electronic travel authorizations (ETAs).

Until now, British dual nationals who also hold citizenship of a non-visa country have been allowed to enter the UK using their foreign passport. From late February, that option will no longer be available, potentially leading to denial of entry or delays at the border if the correct documentation is not presented.

British citizens are normally exempt from immigration controls due to their right of abode. However, a House of Commons Library briefing noted that the expansion of the ETA system for non-visa visitors makes it“more difficult for people with dual citizenship for the UK and a non-visa national country to use their foreign passport to travel to the UK.”

Confirming the change, a Home Office spokesperson said all dual British citizens abroad will need to present either a British passport or a certificate of entitlement to avoid problems at UK border checks. The requirement applies to British and Irish citizens alike, including those residing in the European Union.

The change is expected to have significant cost and administrative implications. A standard British passport currently costs £94.50, while a certificate of entitlement is priced at £589. Applications can be made online, with processing times of up to eight weeks from within the UK and up to three weeks from abroad. No assisted application service is available for those applying overseas.

While the Home Office has promoted ETAs as delivering a more seamless travel experience for millions of travelers, critics argue the policy places an additional burden on dual nationals who have long relied on foreign passports to travel.

The move has also raised concerns about potential friction with the Common Travel Area (CTA), which allows British and Irish citizens to move freely between the UK and Ireland with minimal border checks. Observers warn the new rules could revive political sensitivities, particularly affecting Irish citizens who have historically entered the UK using Irish passports alone.

