Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 39.8 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

Market Dynamics

The water soluble fertilizers market is being driven by a shift toward fertigation and hydroponics, in which the nutrients are precisely delivered to plant roots using smart systems and IoT sensors, saving water, labor, and fertilizer while boosting yields. A key market driver is the rising demand for high-quality and specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers. They require fast-acting fertilizers so they can grow properly and constantly maintain excellent quality for domestic and export markets. The market faces restraints due to the high costs of water soluble fertilizers. This results in supply chain bottlenecks, which limit the availability and affordability, especially for small-scale farmers in developing regions. A market opportunity exists in the rising adoption of protected cultivation, which includes greenhouses, vertical farms, and hydroponics. Soluble fertilizers are essential for better high-value crop production.

By Crop Type: The field crops segment dominated the market with the largest share of 77% in 2025.

By Application: The fertigation segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67% in 2025.

By End Use: The agriculture segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025, accounting for 50% of total end-use demand. By Region: Asia Pacific dominated the water-soluble fertilizers market with the largest share of 41% in 2025.

Yara International ASAIsrael Chemicals LimitedNutrien Ltd.Sociedad Química y Minera de ChileK+S AktiengesellschaftHaifa GroupCoromandel International Ltd.The Mosaic CompanyHebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizers Co. Ltd.EuroChem Group AGAgafertSPICAries Agro Ltd.Azoty GroupVaikicChim Recent Developments

In September 2025, ICL launched PolyFeed Soluble 202020, a water soluble fertilizer optimized for fertigation in intensive vegetable production, particularly in areas with limited or scarce water.

By Soil Type (2026-2034)Field CropsHorticultural CropsBy Application (2026-2034)FertigationFoliarBy End Use (2026-2034)AgricultureHorticultural