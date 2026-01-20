Blackrock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on January 27, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on January 30, 2026. Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.050 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.117 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.062 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.062 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.090 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.074 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.120 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.087 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.101 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.124 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.121 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.087 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.074 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.053 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.072 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.119 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.066 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.048 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.059 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.111 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.055 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.112 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.115 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.180 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.130 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.173 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.147 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.042 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.084 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.078 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.068 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.142 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.073 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.060 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.049 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.053 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.062 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.123 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.146 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.105 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.102 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.124 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.145 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.104 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.121 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.123 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.089 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.092



(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.

Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Cash

Distribution Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.089





BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 26, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit .



About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: ...

