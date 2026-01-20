Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised Following Full Completion Of Halborn Audit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance has confirmed the full completion of an independent security audit by Halborn Security covering its V1 lending and borrowing smart contracts. In a January 2026 update, the project framed the audit milestone as a key step toward opening V1 to public testing on Ethereum's Sepolia testnet, while presale participation continues climbing toward the $20 million raised level.

Presale momentum builds as Phase 7 advances

Mutuum Finance reports that presale funding is now nearing $20 million, with more than 18,800 holders participating so far. The presale is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. Compared to the stated launch price of $0.06, the current phase is being framed as a discounted entry level before the token goes live and wider trading begins.

Supply is also tightening as the sale progresses. Out of 1.82 billion MUTM allocated to the presale, the project reports that over 830 million tokens have already been sold, meaning close to half of the allocation is already taken. That dynamic leaves the remaining availability increasingly defined by phase-by-phase caps and the shrinking remaining inventory.

The pricing history highlights how far the presale has already moved. Phase 1 opened at $0.01, and the current $0.04 price represents a 300% increase from the starting point. By launch, the price tier is set at $0.06, which represents a 500% increase versus Phase 1. The fundraising pace has strengthened in recent days following the audit completion update, as buyers respond to visible delivery milestones.





Halborn audit completion and V1 protocol release plans

Mutuum Finance has stated that Halborn's audit is now fully completed, confirming that the core lending and borrowing contracts have passed an external review ahead of wider testing. Following that announcement, the team also said it is preparing the V1 release on the Sepolia testnet before finalizing for mainnet, giving users a live environment to test the protocol's first production-grade build.

For V1, the project has highlighted the following core components and starting markets expected to be available on testnet (plus additional modules):



Liquidity Pool - The pooled market where lenders supply assets and borrowers draw liquidity, with interest rates adjusting based on demand.



mtToken - The interest-bearing receipt token minted to lenders when they deposit into pools, representing their position and accrued yield.



Debt Token - The on-chain representation of a borrower's outstanding loan balance, tracking debt as it accrues over time.



Liquidator Bot - The automated liquidation mechanism that helps enforce collateral requirements by closing undercollateralized positions when thresholds are breached.

Initial assets (ETH & USDT) - The first supported markets for lending, borrowing, and collateral on the testnet deployment, giving users a clear starting set to test core flows.



What Mutuum Finance is building

Mutuum Finance is positioned as a decentralized, non-custodial protocol designed for overcollateralized borrowing and yield generation. Lenders supply assets into shared liquidity pools and earn interest, while borrowers access liquidity by posting collateral and repaying over time. The model is built to let users unlock liquidity without selling long-term positions.

A key differentiator is its dual market structure: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets for straightforward lending and borrowing, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) markets designed to support direct terms between participants. The project's documentation outlines future developments including an overcollateralized stablecoin and multi-chain expansion. The roadmap places the live platform launch and token listing within the same delivery phase, supporting a“utility-at-listing” narrative that many market participants associate with stronger exchange listing potential and a sharper repricing window shortly after launch.

Presale incentives and what comes next

To sustain engagement through the remaining presale phases, Mutuum Finance has also introduced a $100,000 giveaway. The campaign is structured with 10 winners in total, and each winner can receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, with participation rules published through the project's website and official channels.

With Phase 7 still priced at $0.04 versus the $0.06 launch tier, and with presale allocation steadily being consumed, Mutuum Finance is positioning the current window as the last stretch of discounted access ahead of listing. Audit completion, a Sepolia V1 rollout, and a presale nearing $20 million raised remain the headline drivers as the project moves toward launch.

