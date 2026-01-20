Xi Jinping Invited By Trump To Be Part Of Board Of Peace To Resolve Gaza Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) China on Tuesday confirmed that it has received an invitation to join US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace', a global initiative aimed at resolving conflicts, including the Gaza war, Reuters reported.

Washington has extended similar invitations to several other countries. The initiative was proposed in October last year, and Trump formally announced its establishment on 15 January 2026.

“The Chinese side has received the invitation from the U.S.,” said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

However, as per the news report, Jiakun declined to comment when asked if Beijing would accept the US President's invitation.

How did the world react to the body's formation?

Governments from around the world have so far responded cautiously to President Trump's invitation to join the initiative, with diplomats warning that the proposed body could weaken or sideline the role of the United Nations in managing global conflicts.

Only Hungary, whose leader is a close ally of Trump, clearly accepted the invitation so far, diplomats told Reuters

Meanwhile, other governments appeared hesitant to make public statements about the proposed body, leaving officials to express concerns on an anonymous basis about its impact on the work of the United Nations.

The initiative would begin by addressing the Gaza conflict, with plans of dealing with other situations later. The initiative's board would be chaired for life by Trump. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they paid $1 billion each, according to Reuters.

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said earlier in a post on X.

China-US ties

When asked how China would assess Trump's presidency over the past year, especially his stance on Venezuela and his remarks about annexing Greenland, the spokesperson declined to comment, the agency report said.

“Over the past year, China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but have achieved overall dynamic stability,” said Guo, explaining that occasional swings in both the countries' relationship could be expected.

Looking ahead, Guo noted that China is willing to work with the United States on further stabilise their bilateral ties while firmly safeguarding its own national interests.

Earlier in November, Donald Trump reached a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease their trade war, including US tariff reductions, a pause on China's new restrictions on rare earth minerals, and renewed Chinese purchases of American soybeans, extending a fragile trade truce between the two sides for about a year, Reuters reported.