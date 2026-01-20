403
Stray Dogs Case: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Maneka Gandhi's Criticism Of Its Order - 'She Committed Contempt'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over former minister Maneka Gandhi's criticism of apex court orders in stray dogs case and said that 'she committed contempt', reported PTI.
However, the apex court said that it was not initiating contempt against Maneka Gandhi due to its magnanimity.
The Supreme Court also questioned Maneka Gandhi on what budgetary allocation she has helped in getting for solving stray dogs problem.
