H-1B Visa Rules: How Can You Stay, Work And Extend Status Beyond Standard Six Years
Here's how you can get your H-1B status extended beyond six years:
1. File Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker) or labor certification at least 365 days (one year) before the requested H-1B extension start date.
If you have filed this form (even if it is not approved yet), your H-1B status can be renewed beyond the six-year limit in one-year increments.Also Read | H-1B visa: Will $100,000 fee apply on re-entry if you've been laid off
2. The new employer may file Form I-129, and the employee can start work once the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) receives the petition, under H-1B probability rules. An employer uses Form I-129 to petition USCIS for a foreign national to come temporarily to the US as a non-immigrant to perform services or labour, or to receive training.
3. If you have an approved Form I-140 (the first step toward a US Green Card), but an immigrant visa number is not yet available due to backlogs, your employer may file for H-1B extensions beyond the standard six-year limit, which USCIS can approve in three-year increments.Also Read | US hikes premium processing fees for H-1B visa, E-1, E-2 and other categories
4. If you have an approved Form I-140 and an immigrant visa number is available, this does not provide a basis to renew H-1B status beyond six years. The one-year extension rule applies only if your employer filed a labor certification or I-140 at least 365 days before the end of the six-year period and the petition is still pending.
5. In cases such as job change or lay-off, a timely-filed, non-frivolous 'change of status' or extension petition generally allows you to remain in the United States in a period of authorised stay while the petition is pending, even after expiration of H-1B status.Also Read | H-1B visa: How to stay in US despite layoff? I asked ChatGPT. It says...
An individual is not authorised to work beyond the H-1B status end-date until the 'change of status' is approved. This applies if the employer wants to 'change status' without leaving the US.
6. A pending Compelling Circumstances EAD (CCEAD) application provides a period of authorised stay while it is under review, even after the expiration of H-1B status. In this case, however, the individual is not authorised to work beyond the H-1B status end-date until the CCEAD is approved.
7. An approved CCEAD provides a period of authorised stay and employment authorisation, renewable in one-year increments if compelling circumstances persist. With a CCEAD, the individual may work for any employer.Also Read | Amazon Allows Remote Work Due To H-1B Delays But With These Conditions
8. A pending Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status) together with an approved EAD and Advance Parole, allows a period of authorised stay until Form I-485 is adjudicated, even after H-1B status expires. With a valid EAD, the applicant can work for any employer.
9. Approval of Form I-485 grants Lawful Permanent Residency (LPR) status. status. A person with LPR status is authorised to work for any employer in the US.Key Takeaways
- H-1B status can be extended beyond six years if certain conditions are met. Filing Form I-140 or labor certification at least 365 days before the H-1B expiration is crucial for extension. Pending applications for adjustment of status or compelling circumstances EAD allow continued stay even after H-1B status expires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment