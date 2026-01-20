Border 2 Ticket Price: Sunny Deol's Movie Ticket Selling For THIS Whopping Amount

Border 2 Ticket Price: Advance bookings for director Anurag Singh's film have started. It's worth noting that people are buying tickets despite the high prices. Sunny Deol's movie is releasing on 23rd January

As the release date of Sunny Deol's film Border 2 gets closer, the craze to watch this film is growing among people. Advance bookings for this multi-starrer film have started, and it's being reported that the movie is making a fantastic income.

Seeing the craze among fans for the film Border 2, its advance booking window was opened 5 days ago. However, anyone could be shocked to know the price of a single ticket. According to media reports, a single ticket for the film is selling for more than 2,000 rupees. A Mid-Day report states that at Jio World Plaza BKC in Mumbai, one ticket costs 2310 rupees for recliner seats.

Compared to Jio World Plaza BKC, the ticket price for Border 2 at PVR is lower. Here, the most expensive ticket is up to 340 rupees. According to sacnilk, about 71,383 tickets have been sold for the first day. This sale has resulted in a collection of 2.43 crores. However, this does not include blocked seats.

The film Border 2 will be released in theaters in two formats. People are selecting these formats and buying tickets from booking websites and apps. On the first day of advance booking, the 2D version earned 16,168,761 rupees and the Dolby Cinema version earned 8,139,191 rupees. 51,288 and 20,095 tickets were sold for each, respectively.

Talking about Sunny Deol's film Border 2, it is a war drama action film directed by Anurag Singh. Its producers are Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar. The film is made under the banners of JP Dutta Films and T-Series. Along with Sunny, it stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in lead roles.

Let us tell you that Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film Border. Sunny Deol is in the lead role in both films. The writer, director, and producer of the film Border was JP Dutta. This film was made on a budget of 12 crores and did a business of 66.70 crores.

JP Dutta's 1997 film Border starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Raakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami in lead roles. The film was 179 minutes long.