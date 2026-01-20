Gold Price Surges On 20Th January: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices are soaring this Tuesday. After a steady rise, what's the rate for the yellow metal on January 20, 2026? Check out the 22-24 carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Gold prices are soaring this Tuesday. Check out the 22-24 carat gold prices in major cities. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹11046/gram, up by ₹78 from yesterday.

22 carat: 1 gram is ₹13500 (up ₹95), 10 grams is ₹135000 (up ₹950). 24 carat: 1 gram is ₹14728 (up ₹104), 10 grams is ₹147280 (up ₹1040).

Today's gold price in Hyderabad: 22 carat/10g is ₹135000 (up ₹950). 24 carat/10g is ₹147280 (up ₹1040). Today in Patna: 22 carat/10g is ₹135050 (up ₹950).

Today in Mumbai: 22 carat/10g is ₹135000 (up ₹950). 24 carat/10g is ₹147280 (up ₹1040). Today in Delhi: 22 carat/10g is ₹135150 (up ₹950).

Today in Jaipur: 22 carat/10g is ₹135150 (up ₹950). 24 carat/10g is ₹147430 (up ₹1040). Today in Chennai: 22 carat/10g is ₹136100 (up ₹1600).