Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner Gilli Gets Grand Welcome In Malavalli As Thousands Of Fans Celebrate

Thousands of fans turned Malavalli into a sea of celebration as Gilli (Nataraj), the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12, returned to his hometown on Sunday. From flower showers and massive garlands to slogan-chanting crowds and bursting firecrackers, the reception reflected the immense love and admiration he has earned across Karnataka after winning one of Kannada television's biggest reality shows.

Prayers and Procession with Trophy

Soon after his arrival, Gilli offered prayers at the Shakti Devathe Sri Dandina Maramma temple on the outskirts of Malavalli. From there, he proceeded in an open vehicle carrying the Bigg Boss trophy, while fans lined the roads to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

At Ananth Circle, he was felicitated with a huge flower garland and welcomed with a shower of petals. Thousands of youths celebrated by raising slogans in his name and bursting firecrackers.

Massive Bike Rally Draws Thousands

Following the special prayers at the temple, a massive bike rally was organised from Malavalli to Dadadapura. Thousands of supporters participated as the procession moved along the Maddur–Malavalli main road, creating traffic congestion and an electrifying atmosphere.

Youths Rush for Selfies

Young men and women eagerly rushed forward to take selfies with Gilli, resulting in brief instances of pushing and pulling. Police personnel found it difficult to manage the overwhelming crowd, which continued to surge forward to get closer to the actor.

Fans Gather from Across Districts

Fans from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hanur, Kollegal, Bannur and nearby regions gathered in large numbers. In Malavalli town, school students and fans chanted“Gilli, Gilli”, expressing their pride and excitement.

Traditional Welcome in Every Village

As Gilli travelled from Malavalli town to his native village of Dadadapura via Sultan Road, he was welcomed at the entrance of every village. Residents performed mangalarati, played drums and broke coconuts as a mark of respect and celebration.

From Reels to Reality Show Stardom

Gilli, an actor from Dadadapura village in Malavalli taluk, won hearts with his witty talk and humour through social media reels. He rose to prominence by participating in several reality shows on a private channel, including Comedy Kiladigalu and Bharjari Bachelors. His victory in Bigg Boss Season 12 stands as a testament to his journey from humble beginnings to statewide fame.

Free Food Distribution and Fan Celebrations

To celebrate Gilli's victory, mushroom biryani, chicken biryani and leg soup were distributed free to the public at RR Restaurant under the leadership of former municipal council member Raju. Fans later performed a milk abhisheka to Gilli's banner, showcasing their devotion.

Tight Police Security Amid Huge Crowd

Anticipating large gatherings, police security was arranged in Malavalli town and Dadadapura village under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Thimmaiah and DySP Yashavanthkumar. However, the turnout exceeded expectations, making crowd control challenging for the police.

Gilli Kisses Trophy, Thanks Fans

At Ananthram Circle, Gilli proudly displayed the Bigg Boss trophy and kissed it in front of thousands of cheering fans.

“I will never forget the affectionate welcome I received after winning Bigg Boss Season 12. I am extremely happy that thousands have participated. I will forever be indebted to your love. Offering prayers to Goddess Dandina Maramma and meeting the people of my hometown fills me with joy,” - Gilli, Bigg Boss Winner

Family and Fans Share Emotional Moments

“He came to Bengaluru to pursue a career in films but never shared his struggles with us. Gilli has worked very hard. We once believed that passion alone could not lead to success, but he proved us wrong. We are grateful for the love shown by the people of Karnataka,” - Chandramma, Gilli's Aunt

“We came from Mysuru, skipping college, just to see Gilli. We voted for him so that children from poor backgrounds can succeed. His victory shows that people across the state support talent and hard work,” - Nishwitha, College Student, Mysuru