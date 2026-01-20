BLF Refutes Pakistan Military, Claims Heavy Losses In Kharan Attack

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) released a comprehensive statement on the clashes in Kharan, forcefully disputing earlier narratives presented by Pakistani authorities and the military, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). In its media statement, the group said its fighters carried out a large-scale, coordinated operation in Kharan on January 15 at approximately 2:30 pm, asserting that they took control of the city, captured the police station and targeted banks and government offices, causing what it termed heavy casualties to Pakistani forces. The BLF claimed that over 50 military personnel were killed and dozens were injured during what it described as nearly nine hours of combat. It added that those wounded included Wing Commander Colonel Wadhan and Major Asim.

BLF Details Coordinated Operation

According to the BLF, its fighters initially attacked and seized the Kharan City Police Station, detained personnel, confiscated government weapons and equipment, freed detainees, and damaged the building, official records and police vehicles. It said another unit entered Kharan's main market area and targeted the National Bank, Meezan Bank, Al Habib Bank and other state institutions. The group claimed a bank security guard was killed while resisting the attack and that two individuals associated with a local "death squad" were injured, TBP reported.

Red Zone Clashes

The BLF said one of its sub-units, the Qurban Unit, subsequently established a checkpoint in the Red Zone and ambushed a military convoy consisting of three vehicles, claiming 15 soldiers were killed and all three vehicles destroyed. It said weapons were seized from the deceased personnel.

The statement added that further fighting in the Red Zone continued for about three hours, during which the army attempted to surround the fighters using armoured vehicles and infantry. The BLF claimed an additional 27 soldiers were killed, two armoured vehicles were destroyed and the remaining forces withdrew, leaving behind bodies, as cited by the TBP report.

Further Military Engagements

It said another military convoy, including an SSG commando battalion, was attacked in the Kulan area around 7 pm, with clashes continuing until 1 am. The BLF claimed three additional military vehicles were destroyed and dozens of soldiers, including eight SSG commandos, were killed. The group also said it shot down eight quadcopter drones during the fighting.

BLF Acknowledges Losses

The BLF acknowledged losses on its side, stating that four of its fighters were killed during the operation and subsequent drone strikes while retreating to mountainous regions. It added that three of the four bodies were recovered and buried.

Pakistan Military's Counter-Narrative

The statement directly challenges the version earlier issued by the Pakistani military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which said that around 15 to 20 attackers were involved in the assault, that 12 were killed during clearance operations, and that Pakistani forces successfully repelled the attackers, according to the TBP report. (ANI)

