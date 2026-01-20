Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker Mourn Designer Valentino Garavani

Hollywood Mourns Valentino

Tributes have poured in from across the world following the news of legendary designer Valentino Garavani's passing. Like many others, actor Gwyneth Paltrow also paid a heartfelt tribute to Valentino, who passed away on Monday at the age of 93. Taking to Instagram, Gwyneth wrote, "I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private. The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to 'at least wear a little mascara' when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh." She added, "This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Sarah Jessica Parker also paid her condolences. "So many memories," the "And Just Like That..." star wrote on social media. "So happy to recall. Of course, wish I had more your extraordinary talent, your decadent generosity and your love of all things beautiful, we are all more fortunate for the grand gestures you shared with the world. Godspeed Valentino Garavani. X, SJ," she added.

A Look at His Legacy

According to Variety, the Italian designer Valentino Garavani founded his company in 1960 in Rome and quickly became known for his red dresses, a shade that became known as "Valentino red." The brand rose to prominence when First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy began wearing his designs in 1964, ordering six of his couture dresses in black and white to wear following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Garavani then designed her wedding gown for Aristotle Onassis. The dress's high neck, lace top and above-the-knee cut helped to solidify both her and Valentino as style icons.

Garavani also had a relationship with cinema, not only dressing celebrities but appearing as himself in the beloved 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. In 2008, a feature-length documentary about his career and life, titled "Valentino: The Last Emperor," premiered at the Venice Film Festival. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)