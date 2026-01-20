Bigg Boss OTT Cancelled Forever? Shocking Reason Behind The Show's Sudden Halt

All three seasons of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT were fantastic and well-liked. But now, some shocking news has come out about it. After hearing this news, many fans are in shock. Let's find out what happened with Bigg Boss OTT.

According to media reports, the Bigg Boss OTT reality show has been permanently cancelled. The reason behind this decision has also been revealed. However, there has been no official statement from the makers yet.

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, has been secretly cancelled. According to news on social media, the producers have decided to shut down the OTT version. As per the Bigg Boss news page, Bigg Boss Tak, the decision to cancel the OTT version was made thoughtfully and with planning.

Reports suggest the makers decided to run just one Bigg Boss show, available on TV and OTT simultaneously. This aims to stop viewer division and ensure they don't have to choose between digital or TV formats. The goal is to offer one season on both platforms instead of two separate seasons with different formats, hosts, and timelines.

Bigg Boss OTT premiered on August 8, 2021, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal was the first season's winner. Salman Khan hosted the second season, where YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the trophy. The third season was hosted by Anil Kapoor, with Sana Makbul as the winner.

A total of 45 contestants participated in all three seasons of Bigg Boss OTT, five of whom later appeared on the TV version. The show gave digital creators and influencers a chance to gain mainstream recognition.

During the Bigg Boss 19 finale, while announcing the winner, Salman Khan hinted that he would see the audience in Bigg Boss 20. However, the makers have not yet revealed when the new season will start. Fans are eager to know more about it.