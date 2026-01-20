AIIMS Expert Calls For More Health, Cancer Funds In Union Budget 2026

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, an AIIMS Delhi expert has called for a significant increase in health sector allocation, with a special focus on cancer care and cervical cancer elimination, stating that targeted funding could help India achieve global elimination goals within the next five years.

Dr Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that while every budget addresses everyday economic concerns, there is a pressing need for enhanced investment in healthcare to improve accessibility and affordability across the country. "There should be an increase in the health budget to address the problems of accessibility and affordability in healthcare delivery," Dr Shankar said, highlighting the impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He noted that the flagship programme has strengthened cancer care delivery, particularly by enabling patients in rural and peripheral areas to access timely cancer treatment.

Dedicated Budget for Cancer Care Urged

As a cancer specialist, Dr Shankar emphasised the importance of a dedicated cancer budget, saying it would empower oncologists and state governments to expand cancer services and reduce the financial burden on patients. "If there is a dedicated cancer budget, it will help improve cancer accessibility and address affordability concerns," he said.

Focus on Cervical Cancer Elimination

Focusing on cervical cancer, Dr Shankar pointed out that its elimination is a global public health agenda, as the disease is largely preventable and curable if detected early. He said that increased funding could help India move decisively towards the World Health Organisation's 90-70-90 targets, 90 per cent HPV vaccination coverage, 70 per cent screening coverage, and 90 per cent treatment for those diagnosed.

"This year, I will be happiest if I see a separate budget to achieve cervical cancer elimination goals. In the next five years, we can make a remarkable difference in achieving these targets," he said.

Optimism for Upcoming Budget

Expressing optimism, Dr Shankar urged the government to take a step forward in the upcoming budget, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in addressing major healthcare challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget Session 2026 Dates Announced

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has announced that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Budget Session 2026, which will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2. (ANI)

