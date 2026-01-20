Dhurandhar 2: Sara Arjun Promises Yalina's True Power In Sequel Read On

Dhurandhar 2: Sara Arjun has lifted the curtain on what fans can expect from Dhurandhar 2. The actress reveals that her character Yalina's true strength and emotional depth will unfold in the sequel, promising bigger action, drama and storytelling

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun says the sequel will deliver everything audiences loved in part one, but on a much bigger scale. Speaking during promotions for her Telugu debut film Euphoria, Sara shared that expectations are already high, and the team is determined to exceed them. She explained that Dhurandhar 2 will offer more action, stronger storytelling and richer emotional layers, making the sequel a complete cinematic upgrade.

Sara plays Yalina Jamali, the daughter of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, whose relationship with Ranveer Singh's character became a key emotional thread in the first film. According to Sara, part two is where Yalina's real journey begins. She described Yalina as someone who follows her heart, remains emotionally strong, and faces pain with quiet resilience. Sara added that extensive discussions went into shaping Yalina's personality, ensuring she is not just a supporting figure but a character that truly matters to the story. She also shared that she connects personally with Yalina's cheerful and heartfelt nature, which helped her bring authenticity to the role.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest film of 2025, breaking records with extraordinary domestic and overseas collections. The overwhelming success has already created massive anticipation for the sequel. However, Dhurandhar 2 is also stirring fan wars due to its box office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Both films are scheduled to release on March 19, and reports suggest the Dhurandhar 2 teaser will be attached to Border 2, adding further excitement to the promotional build-up.