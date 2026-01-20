Akshay Kumar To Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Had Car Accidents & Faced Legal Issues

Akshay Kumar accident: A Mercedes car from Akshay Kumar's convoy had an accident in Mumbai last night (January 19). According to an NDTV report, the actor was returning home to Juhu from the airport with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar returned from abroad after his anniversary. An auto hit his escort vehicle, causing his Mercedes to flip onto two wheels. The auto was wrecked, and the driver was hospitalized but is stable.

Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case is infamous. His car ran over people on a sidewalk, killing one. After years in court, he was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Shah Rukh Khan's overconfidence led to a costly accident. During the 'Don 2' shoot, he insisted on driving and accidentally destroyed a camera, costing the producers millions.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan also had a road accident in 2017. Reportedly, he slipped during a bike ride. He suffered a minor hand injury, which kept him away from shooting for a while.

Zeeshan Khan, an actor from 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Bigg Boss OTT', also had an accident. His car collided with an oncoming vehicle. The airbags deployed, saving his life. He filed a police report.