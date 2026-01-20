High Protein Diet Side Effects: When Healthy Eating Starts Harming Your Body

Protein is essential for building muscles and maintaining overall health, but excessive intake can harm the body. Overconsumption may strain organs and increase the risk of several health problems. Let's understand its possible side effects.

Eating too many protein-rich foods can raise cholesterol levels in the body and lead to heart disease.

When protein levels are high, the body might not get enough fiber. This leads to digestive issues and constipation.

High protein levels can damage the liver. People with existing liver conditions should avoid eating too many protein-rich foods.

High protein levels can also cause weight gain. Excess protein gets stored as fat in the body, leading to an increase in weight.

High protein levels can lead to kidney damage. Don't ignore symptoms like fatigue, loss of appetite, or a frequent urge to urinate.

Eating too many protein-rich foods increases cancer risk. So, it's important to control your protein intake.