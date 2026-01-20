Nana Patole Questions New BJP Chief On RSS, Wants A Younger PM

Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new National President, Nitin Nabin, over the party's relationship with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Addressing a press conference, Patole congratulated Nabin on becoming the party's National President and asked for a younger Prime Minister for the country. "Will Nabin also amplify former President J.P. Nadda's remarks that the BJP does not need the RSS? We congratulate him on his new role. Just like he is young as the national president. We should be getting a younger Prime Minister as well," he said.

Patole on 'Urban Naxalism'

Furthermore, on the issue of urban Naxalism, he said, "The jungle-based Naxalism has ended. The government is doing nothing about the help they are receiving. Now, regarding urban Naxalism, the government has brought in the Public Safety Act, under which they can declare people as urban Naxals and take action against them. What is the purpose of the increasing urban Naxal movement?"

'Divisive Politics Will Not Be Tolerated'

He further criticised the BJP for allegedly practising colour politics, stating that the tricolour should not be marred. "They should clarify what they want to say. Some talk about saffron, some talk about green, and we talk about the tricolour. The tricolour is our pride. That divisive politics and attempts to mar the tricolour will not be tolerated," he said.

'Pressure Politics Has Begun in Maharashtra'

On the matter of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde keeping his corporators in a hotel, he said that "pressure politics has begun in the state." "Pressure politics has begun. Eknath Shinde was afraid, which is why he kept his corporators in a hotel. And now, it must be due to pressure from the BJP that he has allowed the corporators to go home," he said.

"Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are under pressure from the BJP. All files from the ministry go through the CM's office. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are under pressure from the BJP," he added.

PM Modi Highlights BJP's Local Body Election Wins

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the BJP's strong performance in recent local body elections in Kerala and Maharashtra. He said the party has emerged as the number one force in Maharashtra's municipal politics, whose results he described as "unprecedented" and a clear reflection of growing public trust in the BJP.

Futher, he expressed confidence that the people in Kerala would definitely give the BJP an opportunity in the assembly elections set for this year. Addressing partyworkers at the BJP national headquarters in the national capital as Nitin Nabin assumed charge as its National President, PM Modi said, "The results of the recent mayoral and councillor elections are unprecedented. The BJP has emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra's local bodies. The people of 25 of the 29 major cities have chosen the BJP-NDA. 50% of all councillors elected belong to the BJP." (ANI)

