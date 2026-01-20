CM Nitish Kumar Announces Time-Bound Land Measurement Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday praised the efforts of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department and announced major reforms to make land measurement faster, transparent, and citizen-friendly.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister recalled that shortly after the formation of the new state government on November 20, 2025, the Seven Resolutions–3 (2025-30) programme was implemented with the objective of placing Bihar among the most developed states in the country.

Explaining the intent behind the seventh resolution, 'Respect for All – Easy Living', Nitish Kumar said its primary objective is to reduce the everyday difficulties faced by citizens and make governance more accessible and responsive.

He noted that delays in land measurement after applications are submitted often create inconvenience for people and lead to unnecessary land disputes.

“To address these issues and fulfil the goal of 'Respect for All – Easy Living', several important decisions have been taken to make the land measurement process simpler, more transparent, time-bound, and citizen-centric,” the Chief Minister said.

Under this initiative, all pending applications for land measurement will be cleared by January 31 through a special land measurement campaign.

From April 1, land measurement will be completed within seven working days for undisputed land, and 11 working days for disputed land, after the applicant deposits the prescribed measurement fee.

After completing the measurement within the stipulated time, it will be mandatory for the surveyor to upload the measurement report on the designated portal by the 14th day from the date of application.

To ensure strict adherence to timelines, the Revenue and Land Reforms Department will deploy the required manpower and resources and establish a system of intensive monitoring and supervision of the entire process.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said,“I am fully confident that this initiative to simplify the land measurement process will be extremely beneficial for the people of the state and will make their daily lives even easier.”

The Chief Minister also invited public feedback, stating that citizens can submit their suggestions regarding the new system by January 25 through the designated channels.