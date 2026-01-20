403
Brazil's Stock Market Opens January 20 With Thin Liquidity, Global Tensions, And A Stretched Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's stock market heads into Tuesday with the Ibovespa parked near record territory, but without the clean conviction that usually powers breakouts. On Monday, the index finished up 0.03% at 164,849.27, after swinging between 165,154.76 and 164,264.75.
The session felt“hollow” in practice, with traded value around R$ 12.8 billion, as U.S. markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and global participation thinned. That vacuum pushed attention back to politics, regulation, and the global backdrop.
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told UOL he has begun discussing his role in the 2026 election with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while repeating he does not plan to run this year and may leave the post by February.
He also said the government is considering expanding the Central Bank 's supervisory reach, including a possible shift of investment-fund oversight now held by the securities regulator.
Outside Brazil, risk assets were pressured by renewed tariff threats and a broader turn cautious in global positioning. Europe's tone was particularly negative on fears of escalation tied to U.S.-Europe tensions.
While oil turned firmer into Tuesday as the dollar weakened and geopolitical risk stayed in the headlines. For Brazil, the mix matters because banks, Petrobras, and Vale make up roughly half of the Ibovespa 's benchmark weight.
Commodities were a drag. Iron ore futures in Dalian fell 2.58%, weighing on Vale, even as Petrobras managed a modest rise despite softer crude on the day.
Top winners on Monday were Hapvida (+3.85%), IRB Brasil (+3.59%), Cury (+2.94%), Direcional (+2.67%), and Prio (+1.72%). The biggest decliners were Natura (-3.41%), CSN (-3.15%), Raízen (-2.44%), Vamos (-2.22%), and Raia Drogasil (-1.99%).
Technically, the market is still trending higher, but it is no longer cheap in momentum terms. Weekly RSI sits near 73, suggesting the rally is stretched, while daily RSI around 62 signals consolidation rather than exhaustion.
On the four-hour view, resistance clusters near 164,900–165,155, with support around 164,060 and 163,900. With Wall Street back today, Brazil's next move likely depends less on local noise and more on whether global risk sentiment stabilizes or cracks.
Ibovespa ended Monday almost flat at 164,849.27 as Wall Street's holiday drained liquidity and delayed price discovery.
Global risk sentiment stayed fragile on tariff threats and geopolitical headlines, while commodities weighed on Brazil's heavyweights.
Charts still point higher, but momentum looks stretched, making today's reopening of U.S. markets the key catalyst.
