Dollar Slips As Thin Liquidity Masks Brazil's Real Drivers
Key Points
USD/BRL dipped to R$5.364 on a U.S. holiday, amplifying technical moves.
Tariff threats lifted gold more than the dollar, keeping FX stress contained.
Brazil's 2026 politics stayed in focus as investors watched Haddad's next step.
The real started the week with a technical edge that looked more like a holiday market than a policy verdict. With U.S. trading desks largely offline for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, spot dollar ended Monday at R$5.3640, down 0.16%, in limited liquidity that can magnify small flows.
The external backdrop was mildly supportive for risk currencies. Around Brazil's close, the dollar index (DXY ) was reported down about 0.34% near 99.053, easing pressure on emerging-market FX. Yet the day's main anxiety did not become a dash for dollars.
The haven bid showed up in precious metals: gold and silver rose as headlines revived protectionism fears, a pattern one market voice framed as risk shifting into metals during thin conditions.
Those headlines centered on President Donald Trump's weekend threat of escalating tariffs on several European allies, framed around U.S. demands tied to Greenland.
Brazil markets favor calm positioning
European officials criticized the approach, but Brazil's pricing remained more about positioning than panic. Domestic politics stayed close to the screen.
Investors tracked early signals about 2026 after Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he had begun talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about his electoral role without reaching a conclusion.
The latest Focus survey median kept the 2026 exchange-rate expectation at R$5.50, underscoring a cautious baseline even when spot edges lower.
By Tuesday morning, USD/BRL traded near R$5.37, with an early range roughly R$5.345 to R$5.382 and an open close to R$5.369.
Technically, charts point to stabilization rather than reversal: weekly resistance sits around R$5.42–R$5.45, while support is flagged near R$5.29 and then R$5.26.
Daily momentum remains soft, with RSI near 41, but four-hour RSI closer to 47 suggests short-term balance. Positioning signals were mixed.
Brazil's main equity ETF proxy, EWZ, showed about $537 million of net inflows over the past month and $191 million year-to-date. Listed BRL futures posted about 7,017 contracts on the latest reported session, consistent with participation returning after the holiday lull.
