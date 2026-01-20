403
Global Economy Briefing: January 19, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Eurozone inflation cooled to 1.9% y/y, while core held at 2.3% y/y.
Canada's inflation stayed near target, but monthly core turned more negative and vehicle sales fell.
China held lending rates and Korea's producer inflation stayed steady, keeping Asia's price pulse calm.
Brazil's Focus survey showed slightly lower 2026 inflation expectations within the target ceiling, a still-restrictive Selic path through 2029 with a small long-run uptick, and largely unchanged growth and exchange-rate forecasts. There were no Africa hard prints listed for the day.What it means The day reinforced a calmer macro setup. Europe's headline inflation is easing, and markets are financing governments smoothly at the short end. Canada looks contained on inflation but soft on goods demand. Asia is steady: China is not pressing the credit accelerator, and Korea's producer prices remain manageable. With U.S. markets shut, the key message was predictability-enough disinflation to keep central banks patient, but not enough to justify aggressive easing.
