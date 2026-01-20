Gwyneth Paltrow Recollects Valentino Garavani Asking Her To 'At Least Wear A Little Mascara' For His Party

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Hollywood actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and mourning the demise of the iconic couturier, Valentino Garavani. The celebrated designer passed away on Monday, and the who's who of Hollywood erupted to share their condolences.

Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the late designer. In the picture, she can be seen giving a peck to him on his cheeks. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the good times that they shared.

She wrote,“I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private. The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to 'at least wear a little mascara' when I came to dinner”.

She further mentioned,“I loved his naughty laugh. This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava”.

Claudia Schiffer shared a series of throwback pictures in which she can be seen with the late designer, walking the ramp, and posing for the cameras. She wrote in the caption,“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of my old friend Valentino. He is what true legends are made of, living on forever through the brand he created, the embodiment of timeless elegance and glamour”.

“I loved the special times where I got to bring his creations to life on and off the runway. One of my favourite campaigns was in Rome where I became Anita Ekberg in La Dolce Vita, a memory I will cherish forever. I will remember the fun holidays l spent with him in Mallorca, Ibiza and St Tropez. My Valentino wedding gown which I have framed at home as a constant reminder of his gentle, generous, sweet and loyal nature. Having him create my wedding gown was one of the great honors of my life, a moment I will cherish forever. I feel so proud to have been a part of his life. Repose en paix, Monsieur Valentino (sic)”, she added.

Cindy Crawford wrote,“I'm heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani's passing. He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him”.

The legendary Italian couturier and founder of the Valentino fashion house died at the age of 93. He passed away peacefully at his home in Rome on January 19, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, a statement from the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation confirmed. His death marks the end of an era for global haute couture. Over a nearly five-decade career, Valentino became famous for his timeless elegance, meticulous craftsmanship, and especially the signature“Valentino red”, dressing royalty, Hollywood stars, and cultural icons.