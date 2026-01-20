403
Dollar Softness Kept The Peso Firm As Mexico Stocks Hovered Near Records
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The Mexican peso started Tuesday's morning session still close to its strongest levels in roughly 18 months, with USD/MXN trading around 17.57 in early prints. The overnight story was less about Mexico data and more about the dollar's mood.
In Asia, the dollar index slipped to 99.004, its weakest level since mid-January, as investors stayed cautious on U.S. policy headlines. Market strategist Tony Sycamore at IG summed up the vibe as“Sell America.”
Monday's price action in Mexico was shaped by the U.S. holiday. With Wall Street shut, desks described thinner books and tighter ranges.
Monex said the peso ended the day up 0.27%, staying largely inside a 17.56–17.66 band, while flagging an overnight range of 17.54–17.66.
Another local read put the close near 17.58, after a 17.57 low and 17.67 high. Early Tuesday reference pricing hovered near 17.586, with a day range around 17.568–17.614.
Rates still do much of the heavy lifting. A Reuters poll pointed to Banxico holding at 7.00% into the first quarter before easing later in 2026.
At the same time, JPMorgan warned emerging-market FX looked“overbought” after strong inflows, and shifted to a more neutral stance.
Technically, the peso's trend remains downward for USD/MXN, but momentum is extreme. The daily and 4-hour RSI readings sat deep in oversold territory, a setup that often precedes brief rebounds.
Traders watched 17.50–17.52 as support, with resistance clustered near 17.66–17.70 and then 17.77–17.81. Mexico's stock market echoed the“strong but late” pattern.
The S&P/BMV IPC finished around 67,467.82, up 0.49%, near last week's record zone around 67,656.97, on about 31.60 million shares. Gabriela Siller noted volume ran roughly 81% below the 100-day average, making signals easier to fade.
Top winners: Grupo México, Becle, Arca Continental, Industrias Peñoles, Banco del Bajío.
Top losers: Orbia, Volaris, Regional, Gentera, GAP B.
For cross-border positioning, iShares' Mexico equity ETF (EWW) showed about $2.05 billion in assets and roughly 1.67 million shares in daily volume as of January 16, but there was no clear public read on January 19 creations or redemptions.
The peso held near 17.57 per dollar as thin holiday liquidity amplified a softer U.S. dollar tone.
Mexico's benchmark index rose about 0.5% on low volume, with gains concentrated in a few names.
Momentum signals look stretched in both FX and equities, raising the odds of short, sharp reversals.
