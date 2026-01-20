403
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Global Tariff Jitters Hit The Dollar
Argentina opened January 20 with an unusual blend of stability and tension. On a widely watched reference feed, USD/ARS traded near 1,434 around 07:54 UTC.
Local boards put the official retail dollar near 1,460, while the blue hovered around 1,505. That gap implies roughly a 3% premium, tight by local standards.
The split between“official” and“street” prices is a daily stress test. A small premium usually means fewer people are scrambling for cash dollars at any price.
It can also signal that rules and enforcement are still biting. In that context, the parallel complex looked orderly rather than frantic.
Alternative rails told a more nuanced story. MEP traded near 1,466.7, close to official levels, while CCL sat near 1,512.6.
The market was effectively saying: domestic hedging is cheaper than moving money abroad. Wholesale references near 1,430 lined up closely with the benchmark screen.
Global headlines added a second driver. Overnight, new tariff threats linked to U.S.-Europe frictions pushed investors toward caution.
Reuters reported the dollar index slipped as much as 0.3% to 98.841 in Asian hours. Tony Sycamore of IG described fears of prolonged uncertainty and strained alliances weighing on the dollar.
Technicals matched the“pause, not panic” narrative. On the 4-hour USD/ARS chart, RSI sat near 28.7, a classic oversold signal. Resistance clustered at 1,440.3, 1,445.5, 1,447.6, 1,454.4, and 1,459.5. On the daily view, RSI near 39.6 stayed weak, with support around 1,429.8.
Equities were softer but not collapsing. The S&P Merval sat near 2,912,976, down about 0.69%, with Merval in dollars near 1,925.8.
Daily RSI near 39.9 suggested a pullback, while weekly RSI near 59.1 still fit a broader uptrend. Immediate overhead levels sat near 2,970,363 and 3,000,775, with stabilization watched around 2.87–2.91 million.
Top 5 Winners
Top 5 Losers
A narrow blue-dollar premium suggested limited cash-dollar panic, even with political noise still high.
Overnight tariff headlines pushed the dollar index down, shaping risk appetite into Argentina's morning.
Charts pointed to short-term oversold FX conditions and a cooling equity trend, not a disorderly break.
