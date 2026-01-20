403
Embark on New Journeys, New Beginnings with Shaza Hotels
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai (20 January 2026) – Shaza Hotels has unveiled its latest promotion New Journeys, New Beginnings, for the first quarter of 2026, inviting travellers to rediscover travel as it is always meant to be relaxing, culturally rich, and guided by a sense of wonder.
Inspired by the timeless spirit of the Silk Route, Shaza’s curated brand experience celebrates travel as a passage of renewal. It is an invitation to step away from routine, to move at a gentler pace, and to reconnect with the joy of discovery, whether through shared moments with family, immersive culinary encounters, or quiet pauses that allow the soul to breathe.
At the heart of New Journeys, New Beginnings lies Sha’a’s belief that travel is not about ticking destinations off a list, but about how a place makes you feel. Thoughtfully designed stays, warm hospitality, and experiences rooted in culture come together to create journeys that linger long after the return home.
Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth for Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, s“id “More than an offer, New Journeys, New Beginnings is a reminder that travel has the power to restore, inspire, and transform. We invite guests to rediscover travel through a more intentional lens, one that celebrates connection, culture, and the quiet luxury of time well spent. This experience reflects the very essence of Shaza and Mysk: soulful, authentic, and purpose-d”iven.”
As part of this journey, guests are welcomed with generous privileges designed to elevate every stay, from preferred savings on accommodation to dining and wellness experiences, along with family-friendly benefits and exclusive rewards for DISCOVERY members. Each detail is crafted to ensure that the journey begins effortlessly and unfolds beautifully.
Available for a limited time during Q1, the New Journeys offer allows guests to enjoy at the participating hotels:
•15% savings on room rates and suites
· Children below 12 years dine free
·15% off dining and spa experiences
· An additional 10% savings on rooms for DISCOVERY Members
This offer is available at Shaza Doha, Mysk Al Mouj and Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain. Terms and conditions apply.
Evops-PR
