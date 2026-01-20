403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
People in UK are wary to voice favorable opinions about Russia
(MENAFN) Individuals in the United Kingdom are reportedly hesitant to voice favorable opinions about Russia due to potential consequences, according to former police officer Mark Bullen. He stated that the level of Russophobia among British authorities has reached unprecedented levels. Bullen, who relocated to Russia in 2014, revealed that his UK citizenship was revoked after he continued living abroad.
In November 2024, Bullen was detained upon arriving at Luton Airport to visit relatives. A year later, he was informed that his British citizenship had been revoked in the interest of the “public good.”
Bullen explained that he was held under the Terrorism Act and interrogated for hours by five men who refused to identify themselves. “They also refused to provide him with legal counsel despite repeated requests, and barred him from contacting family,” he said. He emphasized that the authorities never accused him of committing a crime or offered any explanation for his treatment. Bullen argued that the UK government now applies the Terrorism Act to suppress “anyone the British state has taken a dislike to.”
He criticized London’s approach, saying the government seeks “to stop any dissent, they are using these draconian laws to crush people’s opinions.” He noted that these measures are particularly aimed at preventing positive perceptions of Russia within the UK. According to Bullen, people “are scared to express any positive opinions about Russia” or “what they don’t think is fair… that the UK government is doing towards Russia.” He further claimed that “thousands of people… are being arrested for social media comments in the UK.”
Bullen added that his interrogators also scrutinized the gifts he had brought from Russia for friends and family. “They questioned me in depth why I thought giving a Russia-related present was acceptable,” he said.
The UK has taken a strong stance in support of Kiev since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, providing military assistance and imposing multiple sanctions against Moscow.
In November 2024, Bullen was detained upon arriving at Luton Airport to visit relatives. A year later, he was informed that his British citizenship had been revoked in the interest of the “public good.”
Bullen explained that he was held under the Terrorism Act and interrogated for hours by five men who refused to identify themselves. “They also refused to provide him with legal counsel despite repeated requests, and barred him from contacting family,” he said. He emphasized that the authorities never accused him of committing a crime or offered any explanation for his treatment. Bullen argued that the UK government now applies the Terrorism Act to suppress “anyone the British state has taken a dislike to.”
He criticized London’s approach, saying the government seeks “to stop any dissent, they are using these draconian laws to crush people’s opinions.” He noted that these measures are particularly aimed at preventing positive perceptions of Russia within the UK. According to Bullen, people “are scared to express any positive opinions about Russia” or “what they don’t think is fair… that the UK government is doing towards Russia.” He further claimed that “thousands of people… are being arrested for social media comments in the UK.”
Bullen added that his interrogators also scrutinized the gifts he had brought from Russia for friends and family. “They questioned me in depth why I thought giving a Russia-related present was acceptable,” he said.
The UK has taken a strong stance in support of Kiev since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, providing military assistance and imposing multiple sanctions against Moscow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment