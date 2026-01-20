403
Lavrov: Global Order Upended, Replaced by “Might Makes Right” Game
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared Tuesday that long-standing norms guiding international relations have collapsed, replaced by what he described as a raw contest of power.
Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov criticized Western attempts to counter China’s economic strength through sanctions and tariffs, saying the established framework of global trade has been “thrown out the window.”
“Of course, the US wants to negotiate, but so far this is all happening in the absence of any common criteria that until recently underpinned the work of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization,” Lavrov said. “It’s a game of ‘might makes right’.”
Lavrov emphasized that Russia intends to maintain dialogue with other nations on equal footing, defending its interests without infringing on others’ rights. At the same time, he underscored that Moscow will not permit anyone to “take liberties with our own legal rights.”
