Five More Held In Recent Violent Protest In Bengal's Beldanga Total 36 Arrested So Far

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Five more people have been arrested in connection with the violent protest that broke out in Murshidabad district's Beldanga last week, said the police on Tuesday.

According to police sources, these five were arrested based on social media videos and after monitoring CCTV footage.

This brings the total number of arrests to 36.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Noor Alam, Rabiul Islam, Noor Alam Molla, Ladim Sheikh and Tufail Sheikh.

In this regard, Murshidabad Superintendent of Police, Sunny Raj said, "They were identified and arrested after examining CCTV footage and social media videos. The arrested individuals will be produced before the Berhampore court on Tuesday afternoon."

It may be noted that a PIL was filed at Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking deployment of central forces in violence-hit Beldanga. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul granted permission to file the case.

It may be noted that Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had already written to Governor Ananda Bose requesting deployment of central paramilitary forces in Beldanga.

The area in Murshidabad district has been tense since last Friday, following violent protests over the death of a migrant worker from the district in neighbouring Jharkhand.

On Saturday morning, Beldanga was once again gripped by unrest, a day after a similar protest broke out in the same area.

Hundreds of people blocked the Barua More intersection in Beldanga, protesting against the alleged killing of a migrant worker in Jharkhand.

National Highway 12 was blocked with protesters demanding justice for the incident. Several media persons were attacked while covering the incident. The railway lines near Maheshpur on the Sealdah-Lalgola section were obstructed.

Protesters placed bamboo poles on the tracks and photographs of the deceased hanging from a bamboo pole were displayed. When the police arrived at the scene, an altercation ensued. Local residents clashed with the police.

The media was also attacked while covering the incident. Questions were repeatedly raised about why Trinamool Congress' Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan did not visit the area.

Yusuf visited the area to assess the situation three days after the incident. Before Tuesday's arrests, 31 people were arrested in connection with this incident, including a leader of the AIMIM party, the minority political party from Hyderabad. Police later resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and lifted the blockades.