Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


2026-01-20 04:17:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction Auction results
Auction date 2026-01-20
Start date 2026-01-21
Maturity date 2026-01-28
Interest rate, % 1.75
Offered volume, SEK bn 539.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn 503.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn 503.4
Number of bids 16
Percentage allotted, % 100.00



