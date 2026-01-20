Kolkata Graduate Secures Entry-Level Digital Marketing Role Following Practical Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Kolkata-based graduate has secured an entry-level digital marketing associate position in Salt Lake after completing a practical digital marketing training program focused on industry-relevant skills.

Following graduation, the student enrolled in a digital marketing course in Kolkata to gain hands-on exposure to tasks commonly handled in agency and in-house marketing roles. The program emphasized execution-based learning, covering areas such as search engine optimization, website optimization, and the fundamentals of Google Ads.

During the training period, the student worked on live-style SEO exercises, including keyword research, on-page optimization, and basic performance analysis. Paid advertising concepts were introduced through structured demonstrations of campaign setup, budgeting, and monitoring processes used in Google Ads.

Portfolio preparation formed part of the curriculum. Sample campaign plans and reporting formats were developed to help students understand how marketing activities are documented and evaluated in professional environments. According to the student, this exposure proved useful during interviews where task-based knowledge was assessed.

“Having worked on real examples made it easier to understand interview questions and explain how campaigns are planned and reviewed,” the student said.

After completing the program, the student successfully cleared interviews and joined a company based in Salt Lake, a prominent IT and commercial area in Kolkata, in a digital marketing associate role.

The institute offering the program provides practical digital marketing education to students and working professionals in Kolkata, with a focus on applied learning and industry-relevant tools.

As demand for digital marketing support continues to grow among local businesses and agencies, skill-based training programs are increasingly being used by graduates to prepare for entry-level roles in the sector.