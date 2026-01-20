FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SUPERNATURAL PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER“THE EYE”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the supernatural psychological thriller THE EYE, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting January 20, 2026.

Starring global Bollywood star -- actress Shruti Haasan -- THE EYE tells the story of a grieving widow, Diana (Haasan), whose return to a remote island leads to a harrowing choice between reality, myth, and murder. After her husband tragically drowns, Diana returns to the island where they once stayed, seeking closure but finding something far more unsettling. The locals speak of a twisted form of the Evil Eye, a curse unique to the island that demands a soul for a soul. Diana is then offered a choice to bring Felix back by ending another life. Grief and isolation cloud her judgment, and she develops a bond with a quiet young boy named Aki. Strange coincidences make Diana question whether the villagers are hiding something or if her own mind is turning against her. Her growing suspicion is intensified by Koraki, a cryptic village elder whose warnings blur the line between superstition and truth. With reality slipping and the island's secrets tightening around her, Diana must face the most devastating question of all: how far would you go to bring back the one you love?

Written by Emily Carlton and directed by Daphne Schmon, THE EYE was produced by Melanie Dicks and executive produced by Yu-Fai Suen and Jess Hines. Featured actors include: Shruti Haasan ('Diana'), Mark Rowley as ('Felix'), Anna Savva ('Fenia'), Linda Marlowe ('Koraki'), Christos Stergioglou ('Spiros'), and Elpida Stathatou ('Erika').

"THE EYE is a story of love and grief, in the heady atmosphere of 1980s Greece,” said filmmaker Daphne Schmon.“We wanted to explore that disorienting space where grief blurs into fear, where the mind searches for meaning in shadows. In the end, the film reminds us that the hardest truth is also the most liberating one: peace begins only when we stop looking outward for someone to blame and finally turn inward to heal."

“The psychological thriller genre always fascinates me,” said actress Shruti Haasan.“To be part of a story that dives deep into human emotions, grief, and the supernatural is incredibly exciting. What makes this project even more special is that it was created under an all-women-led production house, which aligns with my passion for supporting women in the film industry. Furthermore, this film champions a sustainable way of filmmaking--something the world desperately needs. If we want to continue telling our stories, we must be able to tell them in a manner that is conscious of our impact.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE EYE directly with worldwide sales representative Giulia Prenna of Mind the GAP Productions.

THE EYE website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:





Contacts: