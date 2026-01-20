403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Italy Exports Surge to Record USD12.4B
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s exports to Italy soared to an unprecedented $12.4 billion in 2025, underscoring Europe’s shift toward sourcing goods from nearby partners as U.S. protectionist measures heightened supply chain risks.
According to the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), shipments to Italy rose 3 percent compared with the previous year, making up 4.5 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. Germany remained the largest buyer of Turkish goods at $19.8 billion, followed by the UK at $14.2 billion and the U.S. at $13.2 billion.
The auto industry led Türkiye’s sales to Italy, generating $3.3 billion. Chemicals followed with $1.7 billion, while steel accounted for $1.1 billion. Exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals reached $1 billion, textiles and raw materials $733.3 million, electrical and electronics $707.4 million, machinery and equipment $579.9 million, and aquatic and animal products $306.5 million.
Ferrous and non-ferrous metals posted the sharpest growth, rising by $220 million year-on-year. Chemical products increased by $179.3 million, machinery and equipment by $105.7 million, aquatic and animal products by $55.5 million, and electrical and electronics by $50.4 million.
Istanbul was the country’s largest export hub to Italy, delivering $4.4 billion worth of goods. The northwestern province of Kocaeli contributed $1.6 billion, Bursa $1.3 billion, Izmir $764.5 million, and Ankara $510.2 million.
According to the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), shipments to Italy rose 3 percent compared with the previous year, making up 4.5 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. Germany remained the largest buyer of Turkish goods at $19.8 billion, followed by the UK at $14.2 billion and the U.S. at $13.2 billion.
The auto industry led Türkiye’s sales to Italy, generating $3.3 billion. Chemicals followed with $1.7 billion, while steel accounted for $1.1 billion. Exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals reached $1 billion, textiles and raw materials $733.3 million, electrical and electronics $707.4 million, machinery and equipment $579.9 million, and aquatic and animal products $306.5 million.
Ferrous and non-ferrous metals posted the sharpest growth, rising by $220 million year-on-year. Chemical products increased by $179.3 million, machinery and equipment by $105.7 million, aquatic and animal products by $55.5 million, and electrical and electronics by $50.4 million.
Istanbul was the country’s largest export hub to Italy, delivering $4.4 billion worth of goods. The northwestern province of Kocaeli contributed $1.6 billion, Bursa $1.3 billion, Izmir $764.5 million, and Ankara $510.2 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment