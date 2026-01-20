Why Are Swiss Universities Stepping Up Their Efforts To Prevent Knowledge Espionage?
From cross-strait relations (political and economic relations between China and Taiwan), the US-China rivalry, Sino-Swiss relations, China and its political structures to adaptive development and technological innovation, I report on foreign affairs and their possible impact on Swiss/Chinese politics, economics and society. A former journalist in Beijing, I am interested in China and its political structures, adaptive development and technological innovation. I studied journalism and communication in China and in Switzerland. Since joining SWI swissinfo in 2015, I have developed a keen interest in international affairs with a focus on China's relations with other countries/blocs and where Switzerland stands.
I lead the Spanish-language team at SWI swissinfo, which involves ensuring the quality of our publications and making them understandable for Spanish-speaking people from more than 20 countries. I'm also part of a team of journalists specialising in foreign affairs. Explaining current events and its relations with Switzerland is an essential part of my task. Senior journalist with over 30 years of experience in investigative journalism, broadcasting, multimedia content production and social media distribution.
Deutsch
de
Warum Schweizer Universitäten ihre Bemühungen zur Verhinderung von Spionage intensivieren
Read more: Warum Schweizer Universitäten ihre Bemühungen zur Verhinderung von Spionage intensiv
Français
fr
Pourquoi les universités suisses intensifient-elles leurs efforts pour prévenir l'espionnage scientifique?
Read more: Pourquoi les universités suisses intensifient-elles leurs efforts pour prévenir l'espionnage scientif
Español
es
¿Por qué las universidades suizas están intensificando sus esfuerzos para prevenir el espionaje de conocimientos?
Read more: ¿Por qué las universidades suizas están intensificando sus esfuerzos para prevenir el espionaje de conocimie
Português
pt
Universidades suíças apertam o cerco contra a espionagem científica
Read more: Universidades suíças apertam o cerco contra a espionagem cienti
日本語
ja
スイスの大学がスパイ対策を強化しているのはなぜ?
Read more: スイスの大学がスパイ対策を強化しているの
العربية
ar
لماذا تشدّد الجامعات السويسرية تدابير مكافحة التجسس العلمي؟
Read more: لماذا تشدّد الجامعات السويسرية تدابير مكافحة التجسس ال
中文
zh
为何瑞士大学在防范学术间谍方面要不断升级举措?
Read more: 为何瑞士大学在防范学术间谍方面要不断
Русский
ru
Швейцарские университеты ищут единый подход к защите научных знаний. Зачем?
Read more: Швейцарские университеты ищут единый подход к защите научных знаний. З
This content was published on Jan 20, 2026 Swiss universities are set to tighten their vetting rules to curb tech espionage amid rising threats from countries like China and Russia.Read more: Swiss universities seek to stem tech espionage after Iranian sc
