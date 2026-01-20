Trump Agrees To Greenland Meeting In Davos

The planned talks were preceded by a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social. The US President left open who specifically would be attending the meeting.

The talks are likely to take place on the sidelines of the current World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump is expected there on Wednesday and is scheduled to give a speech on the same day.

Trump reiterated that the island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, is“of vital importance” to international security and US national security.“There is no turning back – everyone agrees on that!” Trump wrote. He wants to persuade Denmark to sell the Arctic island to the US. Germany and other countries responded by sending soldiers on a reconnaissance mission to Greenland as a sign of solidarity with Denmark.

