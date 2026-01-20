Swiss Housing Prices Surged In 2025

Across Switzerland, prices for single-family homes rose by an average of 6.5% and for condominiums by 5.9% in 2025, as mortgage broker Moneypark and Zurich-based startup Pricehubble, which specialises in real estate data, reported on Tuesday. Price momentum in both segments increased noticeably in the fourth quarter of 2025 in particular.

Prices for single-family homes rose more strongly in German-speaking Switzerland (+7.0%) than in French-speaking Switzerland (+5.0%) in 2025. In the second half of the year, prices rose by 3.8% in German-speaking Switzerland and by 1.4% in French-speaking Switzerland.

Prices for flats developed more in line in 2025. These rose by 6% year-on-year in French-speaking Switzerland and 5.9% in German-speaking Switzerland. For the second half of the year, the increase amounts to 3.4% and 3.6% respectively.

