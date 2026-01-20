Italian Fashion Great Valentino Dead At 93
Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, his foundation said yesterday. Usually known only by his first name, Valentino was 93, and had retired in 2008. Founder of the eponymous brand, Valentino scaled the heights of haute couture, created a business empire and introduced a new colour to the fashion world, the so-called 'Valentino Red'.
“Valentino Garavani passed away at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” the foundation said on Instagram. The lying in state will be tomorrow and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on Friday at 11am (1000 GMT), it added.
