Atopia Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Proof-Of-Concept Of Lead Compound ATP-R13 In Atopic Dermatitis And Strengthens Patent Protection



Preclinical in vivo efficacy data in atopic dermatitis extend previous PoC in allergic asthma

Positive opinion from the European Patent Office strengthens patent protection of ATP-R13 Progress significantly enhances the strategic attractiveness of ATP-R13 as a broadly applicable, disease-modifying therapy across multiple allergic indications

Geneva (Switzerland), January 20, 2026 – Atopia Therapeutics, a leader in the development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for allergic and atopic diseases, today announced significant progress in the development of its lead compound ATP-R13. The Company has successfully generated new preclinical in vivo efficacy data supporting the potential of ATP-R13 as a novel oral treatment for atopic dermatitis, an allergic condition commonly known as eczema.

As part of its ongoing development program, Atopia evaluated the effect of orally administered ATP-R13. In total, 56 mice were included in the study, assessing the efficacy of ATP-R13 compared to dexamethasone (a validated anti-inflammatory corticosteroid positive control) on local skin inflammation in the well-established ovalbumin-induced atopic dermatitis mouse model.

ATP-R13 significantly reduced skin thickness and improved skin pathological scores, with effects comparable to dexamethasone. These findings suggest that ATP-R13 offers therapeutic potential beyond its initial development focus on allergic asthma and support further exploration of the compound in inflammatory skin diseases.

“Our goal is to provide an easy-to-administer, causative, disease-modifying allergy treatment that can both prevent and alleviate allergic reactions,” said Dr. Grégoire Chevalier, CEO of Atopia.“We are therefore excited that the proof-of-concept of ATP-R13 in preclinical studies was confirmed, and that the compound seems to address a broader scope of allergic diseases.”

Complementing the advancement of its lead program, Atopia has achieved a major milestone in strengthening its intellectual property position. The Company's composition-of-matter patent application covering ATP-R13 has received a positive International Preliminary Report on Patentability (IPRP) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). As a result, the patent application is now entering the national and regional phases. This favorable assessment from the European Patent Office significantly enhances the likelihood of patent grant across the jurisdictions applied for and extends the potential patent protection for ATP-R13 until 2043.

“The PCT International Preliminary Report on Patentability has accepted that our patent application is novel, inventive, and is industrially applicable,” said Dr. Jeffrey Shaw, COO of Atopia.“It provides strong validation of the novelty of our approach and substantially strengthens the long-term protection of ATP-R13, which is critical for future development, partnering, and commercialization activities.”

Together, the new preclinical data and the strengthened intellectual property position underscore Atopia's continued progress in advancing ATP-R13 and building a robust foundation for its further development across multiple therapeutic indications.

About Atopia Therapeutics

Atopia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel, microbiome-based preventive and therapeutic treatments to address the root causes of allergic diseases. The Company's lead program, ATP-R13, is an orally administered immunomodulatory protein designed to induce immune tolerance and reduce inflammation across multiple type-2 atopic indications, including asthma, eczema, and food allergies.

Atopia Therapeutics is based in Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit .

About ATP-R13

ATP-R13 is a patented, optimized, recombinant version of a protein naturally secreted by Helicobacter pylori, a constituent of the gastric microbiome. Atopia is developing a formulated, orally administered version of this immunomodulatory protein designed to restore immune balance and reduce inflammation and allergic symptoms.

ATP-R13 acts locally in the stomach, where it interacts with immune cells of the host and induces immune tolerance through the generation of tolerizing dendritic cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs). These immune effects translate into systemic anti-inflammatory activity across multiple target organs, including the lungs and skin. Importantly, the treatment acts independently of the triggering antigen, supporting its potential as a broadly applicable approach across allergic indications.

Multiple in vitro and in vivo studies have already demonstrated the molecule's safety, tolerability, and therapeutic potential. The lead optimization phase of the development program has been completed and IND-enabling activities are currently underway.

