Daesh Claims Responsibility For Kabul Blast

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for a blast in the capital Kabul, Al Jazeera reports.

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at around 3:00pm at a joint Chinese-Afghan restaurant in the Gulfroshi alley of the Shahr-i-Naw neighbourhood.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said at least six people were killed and more than 10 others wounded in the blast.

He said the Chinese Noodle restaurant was jointly run by a Chinese Muslim, Abdul Majid, his wife and an Afghan partner, Abdul Jabbar Mahmood, and served members of the Chinese Muslim community.

A reliable source also told Pajhwok, without providing details, that“Chinese nationals were harmed” in the attack.

Meanwhile, Emergency Surgical Centre said it received 20 people following the blast, seven of whom were dead on arrival.

Daesh later claimed responsibility for the blast, saying in a statement it was carried out by a suicide bomber, Al Jazeera reported.

kk