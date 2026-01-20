Muttaqi, Aragchi Discuss Recent Developments In Phone Call

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Foreign Minister has said that continued dialogue and diplomacy remain the best way forward in engagements with Iran.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign MinisterMawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi to discuss the current situation and bilateral relations.

The statement said the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate expressed satisfaction that negative repercussions had been avoided, stressing that regional security and stability are in the interest of all parties.

It added that Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi emphasized the importance of prioritizing diplomacy and dialogue, describing continued engagement and diplomatic efforts as the most appropriate path forward.

Seyed Abbas Araqchi, while appreciating the phone call, thanked the Afghan government, people, and media for their positive stance and said bilateral relations between the two countries were improving across various sectors.

He described recent exchanges between the two sides as a positive step and praised the increase in trade cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran.

The talks come amid recent violent protests in several Iranian cities, triggered by economic challenges and the depreciation of the Iranian rial.

US President Donald Trump had warned Iranian authorities that the United States would intervene to support protesters if they were suppressed.

Although the exact number of casualties has not been confirmed, some reports have suggested the death toll could be as high as 1,000.

hz