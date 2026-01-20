Conduct Unbecoming Of The Post He Holds: CM Stalin On Governor RN Ravi's Walkout

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the conduct of Governor R.N. Ravi was "unbecoming" of the constitutional office he holds, after the Governor walked out of the House without reading the customary address at the start of the Assembly session.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, CM Stalin moved a special resolution condemning the Governor's action, stating that it amounted to a deliberate violation of constitutional norms, legislative rules, and long-established conventions.

He said this was not the first time the Governor had acted in disregard of Assembly traditions. Referring to Article 176 of the Constitution, CM Stalin pointed out that the Governor's Address is prepared by the elected state government and must be read in full by the Governor.

“The Constitution does not grant the Governor any authority to express personal opinions, omit portions, or refuse to read the address drafted by the government,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that there is no provision under Article 176 seeking explanations from the government regarding the contents of the address.

CM Stalin said that despite the government responding to queries raised earlier by the Governor, the latter had“willfully chosen” to violate constitutional conventions.

Such behaviour, he said, reflected disrespect towards a democratically elected Assembly with centuries-old traditions and a proud legislative history.

Recalling a speech he made in the Assembly on April 10, 2023, CM Stalin quoted the late leader and scholar C.N. Annadurai, who had once remarked that“a goat does not need a beard, and a nation does not need the office of Governor”.

He noted that even though former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi shared this ideological view, he always accorded the highest respect to the Governor's office while it existed.

“Following that tradition, this government has never failed to respect the post,” the CM said.

He accused the Governor of acting contrary to constitutional expectations by making political statements in public forums, attempting to obstruct the functioning of the elected government, and spreading misinformation.

A Governor, CM Stalin said, must reflect the aspirations of the people, cooperate with a government formed with a clear majority, and act in the interests of the state's welfare.

The Assembly unanimously passed the resolution, declaring that it does not accept the Governor's walkout without reading the address, and that the English version of the speech uploaded to members' computers would be deemed as read and included in the official records.

Thanking members for their support, CM Stalin said the issue could not be dismissed as a one-day controversy. He announced that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), with the support of like-minded parties across India, would pursue steps to seek a constitutional amendment to abolish the practice of the Governor's Address at the beginning of the first session of the year.