'I Still Feel Fit, Will Put My Boots If...': Ferguson Quashes Retirement Talks, Focuses On 2027 ODI WC

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) As the T20 World Cup in India approaches, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson stated that he has no intention of retiring after the tournament and expressed his willingness to represent South Africa in next year's ODI World Cup.

Now 34 and having not represented the Black Caps in 2025 because of injury, Ferguson finds himself at a similar stage of his career to Trent Boult, who was the same age when he announced the previous T20 World Cup would be his last for New Zealand.

Like several players who have defined the most successful period in New Zealand cricket history, Ferguson is approaching the twilight of his international career, with far more matches behind him than ahead.

Capable of regularly bowling at speeds touching 150km/h, Ferguson remains a valuable and uncommon asset for New Zealand. Across 43 T20 internationals, he has claimed 64 wickets at an impressive average of 17, though that pace has taken a heavy physical toll over the decade since he made his international debut.

However, with under a month remaining before the Black Caps start their T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in India, Ferguson remains firm in his decision to continue playing.

"I love playing for New Zealand, I'm very vocal about that. It's such a great group – what we're building now is fantastic. I still feel fit, I still feel like I'm contributing. If there's ever a day and I'm not contributing to a win, or I don't think I'm deserving of playing, I'll put my boots on the wall,” Ferguson was quoted as saying by The New Zealand Herald.

"At this stage, I still think I'm one of the best. I'm certainly ready to perform at a World Cup and looking forward to it," he added.

Ferguson is leaving for India, where the Kiwis are preparing for the World Cup with five T20 matches against the Men in Blue. He also confirmed that he is on schedule for the tournament's start and has been bowling with a full run in the nets over the past week.

Ferguson is also focusing on next year's 50-over World Cup in South Africa. Since his debut in 2016, he has played 65 matches and taken 99 wickets, notably contributing to New Zealand's 2019 World Cup heartbreak.

"I love 50-over cricket. It's where I made my name, more than T20. It's exciting that we've got a World Cup coming up. At this stage, as you can imagine, it's very much a tournament by tournament thing. But I'm loving my cricket. I'm still very motivated off the park. I had a tough year last year, but at the same time I've got a good support network around me. I'm feeling fit and ready to go,” Ferguson stated.