White House warns CBS to air full Trump interview
(MENAFN) The White House warned CBS News on Monday against editing an interview with US President Donald Trump, threatening legal action if the broadcast was shortened, as stated in an audio recording first reported by news outlets.
In the recording, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can be heard speaking with CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil following his interview with Trump.
“Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full,” Leavitt told Dokoupil. He responded, “Yeah, we’re doing it, yeah.”
Leavitt then relayed Trump’s message: “He said, ‘If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your ass off.’”
CBS News later aired the interview unedited that same evening. The network said in a statement: “The moment we booked this interview, we made the independent decision to air it unedited and in its entirety.”
Leavitt commented on the situation, emphasizing that “The American people deserve to watch President Trump’s full interviews, unedited, no cuts,” noting that the interview ultimately ran in full.
