Vygon appoints new general manager to lead German subsidiary
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Ecouen, France, January 20, 2026 – Vygon, a leading international group specialized in the design, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices in neonatology and vascular management clinical specialties, today announces the appointment of Christoph-Theodor Lerle as general manager of its German subsidiary, effective from January 1, 2026.
He will oversee the strategic, operational and financial management of Vygon Germany. This includes the development and implementation of corporate strategies, international coordination with the Vygon Group, and monitoring and optimizing production processes, as well as compliance and management of human resources.
Lerle joined the company in 2010 as product manager. In 2016 he was promoted to head of homecare sales, then to head of neonatology and intravascular therapies sales in 2019. He became commercial director in 2023. With a background in engineering, Lerle holds an executive master’s degree in marketing and has been pursuing an executive MBA since 2024.
“I’m thrilled to take the lead at Vygon Germany. I believe the best market approaches are based on differentiation and that’s what we will pursue here, thanks to our unparalleled quality products and our strong capabilities in offering custom solutions to our clients,” said Lerle.
“Christoph’s appointment marks an important new chapter for Vygon in serving our customers, patients and teams in Germany, which boasts one of Europe’s largest medical device markets, driven by innovation and strong R&D. With his in-depth market expertise, sharp customer focus and impressive leadership skills, Christoph is perfectly positioned to fast-track our development and support our ambitions in Germany,” said Ludovic Richard-Vitton, CEO of Vygon.
Created in 1968, Vygon Germany was the first subsidiary of the Vygon Group, with its own production facility built in Aachen in 1971. One of the eight factories that Vygon operates in Europe, it is specialized in the development and manufacture of drug-infused peripheral and central venous catheters for all areas of application, from neonatology to adult medicine, intensive care and anesthesia, obstetrics, enteral nutrition, oncology and surgery. In the past few years, Vygon Germany has expanded its production area to 3,600 square meters of clean room, to respond to the continuous customer growth and demand, reaching a production capacity of two million catheters per year.
Through this appointment, Vygon reaffirms its commitment to its customers as a leading provider in the German healthcare market. Thanks to its strong partnerships, Vygon Germany continues to advance quality and outcomes in modern healthcare. The company has developed close collaborations with medical professionals to address clinical requirements effectively. Beyond the supply of high-quality medical products, Vygon Germany delivers comprehensive consulting services and facilitates knowledge transfer. These initiatives aim to ensure the highest standards of patient care across hospital and homecare settings.
