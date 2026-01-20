403
UK Jobless Rate Climbs to 5.1 Percent
(MENAFN) Britain's jobless rate has climbed to a concerning 5.1% during the September-November 2025 quarter, marking a sharp 0.3-percentage-point jump from the summer months and signaling persistent labor market deterioration, government data revealed Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported gender disparities in unemployment, with men experiencing a 4.6% jobless rate while women faced 5.5% unemployment across the three-month period.
The latest figures represent a stark deterioration from the 4.4% rate recorded during the identical September-November window in 2024. Britain has witnessed zero improvement in unemployment metrics throughout the previous 17 months, according to ONS statistics.
The total number of jobless individuals aged 16 and above reached 1.84 million nationwide, the data confirmed.
Despite rising unemployment, the employment rate edged marginally upward to 75.1% in the September-November timeframe, compared to 74.9% in the preceding June-August quarter. The country's employed workforce currently stands at 34.3 million people.
The contradictory trends—simultaneous increases in both employment and unemployment rates—suggest expansion in the economically active population, with labor force growth outpacing job creation across the United Kingdom's economy.
